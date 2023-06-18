Army holds recruitment rally at Anantnag High Ground

Srinagar, June 18: Aspirants from districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama participated in the selection process for Agniveer General duty category on day 3rd of the Army recruitment rally at Anantnag High Ground.
Lt Gen Navtej Singh Sarna, Director General, Recruitment Directorate, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) inspected the conduct of the rally and reviewed the effectiveness of the modified recruitment procedure set in place commencing this recruiting year.
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Ati Vishist Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command inspected the rally site to review the progress of conduct of the rally. He complimented the Anantnag Civil Administration, Counter Insurgency Force Victor and the aspirants for an event well conducted and attended.