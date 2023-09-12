Army holds seminar in Baramulla school

Baramulla, Sep 12: The Indian Army hosted a seminar at Government High School Lacchipura which focused on empowering women through plastic waste management.
The event was aimed to promote women's empowerment and inspire positive change in the Kashmir Valley. The event aimed to educate and motivate the local community, particularly young girls, to actively contribute to their region's development.
The seminar featured remarkable stories of resilient women who have triumphed over adversities, serving as inspirational role models for the audience.
The keynote address was delivered to the students of high school in attendance, emphasizing the importance of a change in approach towards sustainable waste management and encouraging them to be proactive agents of change.
The event sought to instill a sense of purpose and empowerment among the young girls, motivating them to make a difference in their community.