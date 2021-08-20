Army holds vaccination drive for Bakerwals in Machil

An Army statement issued here said that the Bakerwals had requested them for Covid-19 vaccination and veterinary assistance for their cattle.

“Army in its outreach efforts reached out to the local health authorities to address this concern. Fifty Bakerwals including women were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines,” the statement said.

It said that this year, 328 Dheras had migrated to the areas ahead of Shamshabhari ranges at Machhal and had been grazing their flocks at these remote locations.

The statement said that Nodal Officer for Covid-19 vaccination in Kupwara district, Dr Javed Ahmed was also present for the drive.

“Army authorities undertook patrols to reach out to the remote areas to inform the Bakarwals of this vaccination drive and brought them to the nearest road head,” the Army statement said.