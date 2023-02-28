Army holds winter carnival in Drass

Srinagar, Feb 28: Dras Warriors Brigade’ under the aegis of ‘Forever in Operations’ Division organised Regional Men’s and Women Ice Hockey, Archery competition and cultural programme at Drass to “Celebrate the spirit of Life in World’s Second Coldest Inhabited Place”.
The event showcased the cultural heritage, folk dances, music, sports prowess and spirit of patriotism. Local population enjoyed every moment of the gala event which was conducted in extreme sub zero temperatures from 21 to 27 February.
The Winter Carnival culminated with the closing ceremony on 27 February.
General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps was the chief guest. Event was witnessed by General Officer Commanding, Forever in Operations Division and other civil dignitaries.
General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps interacted with the community and lauded their great spirit and contribution towards nation building.