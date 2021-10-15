Army, Jaipur Foot Organisation holds 3-day artificial limb fitment camp

Similar camps have already been conducted at various other places in Kashmir. The camp at Uri saw a huge footfall of beneficiaries. Specially abled persons/Divyangs arriving at the camp were provided with suitable rehabilitation aids such as wheelchairs, auxiliary crutches, elbow crutches, calipers, hearing aids and specifically made artificial limbs. 43 Artificial Limbs, 7 artificial hands, 28 calipers, 74 wheelchairs, 75 hearing aids and 6 hand sticks were provide to the beneficiaries during the camp.