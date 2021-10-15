Army, Jaipur Foot Organisation holds 3-day artificial limb fitment camp

Srinagar, Oct 15: A three day Artificial Limb Fitment Camp was jointly organised in Uri by the Indian Army and BhagwanMahaveerViklangSahayataSamiti, a Jaipur Foot Organisation from 13 to 15 Oct 2021, as part of the ongoing drive covering the entire Kashmir Valley.
Similar camps have already been conducted at various other places in Kashmir. The camp at Uri saw a huge footfall of beneficiaries. Specially abled persons/Divyangs arriving at the camp were provided with suitable rehabilitation aids such as wheelchairs, auxiliary crutches, elbow crutches, calipers, hearing aids and specifically made artificial limbs. 43 Artificial Limbs, 7 artificial hands, 28 calipers, 74 wheelchairs, 75 hearing aids and 6 hand sticks were provide to the beneficiaries during the camp.