Army lends helping hand to LoC villagers in Kashmir in harsh weather

The LoC areas fall in the higher reaches of Kashmir including in Uri, Boniyar, Kupwara and Gurez sectors. These areas get disconnected with the rest of Kashmir for weeks.

Noor Din, 60, a resident of Charunda village along the LoC in Uri sector had fallen ill a few days back. “The army sent doctors to his house for three consecutive days but when he didn’t recover, he was taken to the hospital by the army on a stretcher,” Lal Din Khatana, sarpanch of Charunda village told Greater Kashmir over phone.