Army man assaulted in Poonch

Poonch, May 6 : An armyman on leave has been hospitalised after he was assaulted by some men in Poonch town area.
He has been identified as Parvinder Singh son of Mohan Singh resident of Ward 10, Poonch.
As per police reports, the victim was assaulted by some men in the town . The injured was taken to local civil hospital and was later referred to higher medical facility for specialised treatment.
The army man is presently under treatment at Command Hospital in Udhampur.
Police said that a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in police station Poonch.
"We are conducting investigation into the matter and accused have been identified and their manhunt is going on," police added.