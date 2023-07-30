Off-duty soldier goes missing in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Kulgam, July 30: A soldier went missing on Saturday evening from Asthal area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, while as efforts are on to locate his whereabouts, officials said.

Quoting the official sources, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the solider Javid Ahmad Wani son of Muhammad Ayoub Wani, a resident of Asthal area of Kulgam went missing since last evening.

“Last evening he went to Chawalgam area for purchasing some food items in his Alto vehicle bearing registration number (JK-18B 7201). Since then he has not reported back to home his home,” they said.