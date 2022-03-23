Army man shoots self dead in north Kashmir’s Uri

Srinagar, Mar 23: An army man shot himself dead with his service rifle in Uri tehsil of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, reports said.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that Vikram Kumar Yadav (22) of Unit 21 Kumaon shot himself at Mike post in Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC).
He was shifted to Brigade hospital Uri and later referred to SDH Uri for legal formalities, they said.
Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that a case has been registered in this regard.