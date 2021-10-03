Army man shoots self dead in south Kashmir's Awantipora

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that Sepoy Baithe, son of Hubest Jamkhonary Baithe, Belt Number 4381687K shot himself dead at 42 RR E-Coy in Rajpora Awantipora.

The deceased is a resident of Manipur, officials told GNS.

Confirming the incident, a police official said that a case under 174 CRPC has been taken up for due investigation.

There was no immediate reason known as to why the army man killed himself.