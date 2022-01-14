Army organises armed forces veterans day at Palmar

Srinagar, Jan 14 : In an endeavour to increase communication with veterans of the region, Army today organised “Armed Forces Veterans Day” at Palmar Region of Kishtwar District, a press release said.
Army officers interacted with the veterans and apprised them of the various schemes and facilities available from Central and State Government.
An ESM counter was also made functional throughout the event where the participants clarified their financial anomalies pertaining to pension and arrears.
Relevant issues pertaining to health services and plans for enhancing quality of post retirement life was also discussed. The veterans were also explained about the digital life certificate system, its benefits and usage. The event was also marked with interactive lectures by professionals on various topics pertaining to Banking, Postal and Allied insurance schemes available to veterans and their families. A total of 60 veterans attended the event. The veterans lauded the initiative and expressed hope that the Army would conduct more such events in the future.
Meanwhile The Zila Sainik Welfare Office Kupwara today celebrated Armed Forces Veterans Day to honour the sacrifice of veterans in serving the nation.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din who is also Chairman Zila Sainik Welfare Board presided over the function. Zila Sainik Welfare Officer, Javaid Ahmad Zargar; prominent veterans and Widows of the district participated in the celebration.
Addressing the function, the DC emphasized the role of army veterans towards the service of the nation and highlighted the welfare measures taken by the district administration from time to time for the development and welfare of ex-servicemen of the district.