Army organises events on Teachers’ Day in Karnah

Kupwara: In order to commemorate the unparalleled efforts of teachers in shaping the society, an event was organised by the Indian Army at Boys High School, Tangdhar & Girls High School Kandi.

The event started with bringing forth the history and significance of the day. Lessons from the life of Dr. Radhakrishnan were shared with the students. Then it proceeded towards extempore speech by the students and followed by a poem recitation competition.