Army organises events on Teachers’ Day in Karnah

Kupwara: In order to commemorate the unparalleled efforts of teachers in shaping the society, an event was organised by the Indian Army at Boys High School, Tangdhar & Girls High School Kandi.
The event started with bringing forth the history and significance of the day. Lessons from the life of Dr. Radhakrishnan were shared with the students. Then it proceeded towards extempore speech by the students and followed by a poem recitation competition.
The children were ecstatic for the banana eating competition between teachers and students. Then everyone cheered up for the balloon jumping competition.
The entire programme was lauded by the students and the teachers of the school. Each teacher shared their touching moments with their Gurus when they were students.
The programme came to its end with a motivational note from the Indian Army and felicitation of teachers for their dedicated and honest work to uplift the education in far flung Karnah Valley. The entire school stood up for the national anthem and cheers of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”
The term teacher in India is more than a term of professional identification. The emotions attached with a teacher are very profound ones. Gurus (teachers) play a pivotal role in shaping the beliefs of their disciples.
This tradition is present even today in all parts of the Nation. In India, Teacher’s Day is celebrated on 5th September on the birth Anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.