Army organises ex-servicemen rally at Shalateng Garrison

Srinagar, Nov 18: The Army organised an ex-servicemen rally at Shalateng Garrison on 17 November here. The rally attracted over 300 ex-servicemen and their dependents from the north Kashmir area.
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, the ex-servicemen’s rally kicked off with a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial, paying respects to "our brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty."
The ex-servicemen "who stood shoulder to shoulder with their fallen brothers paid the highest respect to their indomitable courage, loyalty and sacrifice." GOC Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo), was present on the occasion to interact with the ex-servicemen and their dependents. The General officer met 92 year old veteran Col (retd) Sheetal Singh, who was the first commissioned officer of the J&K State Forces.