Army organises ex-servicemen rally to honour veterans in Kupwara

Kupwara, Dec 16: Army Saturday organised an ex-servicemen (ESM) rally in Kupwara with an aim to show gratitude and solidarity with the former jawans.

The rally was hosted by Vajr Division Kupwara which was attended by more than 300 ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, war widows and their dependents from across Kupwara district. The rally served as a tribute to the valiant soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Army in a statement said that “The rally was held on the occasion of Vijay Diwas reflecting its focus on connecting with veterans and their families and addressing their various needs and concerns.”

Major General Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding Vajr Division personally interacted with the Veer Naris (war widows), ex-servicemen, and their dependents, underscoring the Army’s unwavering support and commitment to their well-being. The GOC emphasised the Army’s goal of delivering quality healthcare, dignity, and effective problem-solving “for Veer Naris and veterans alike”.

“At the event, a multitude of facilitation stalls were set up, offering services such as assistance with pensions, documentation, banking, welfare schemes, medical benefits and Aadhar cards. Several notable agencies participated, including Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, helpline, record offices, and leading banks like State Bank of India, J&K Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank alongside representatives from the civil administration and district police Kupwara,” the statement reads further.

“The rally served as a vital platform for veterans and their families to engage directly with both military and civil authorities, resolving long-standing issues and grievances. The Army reiterated its commitment to ensuring the utmost care and support for the extended family of veterans, pledging to address their needs promptly and compassionately”.

“The ESM rally was the culmination of an extensive effort by Army’s Vajr Division which diligently interacted with veterans to create a comprehensive database of grievances. This data facilitated swift and efficient resolutions through multiple agencies during the rally, showcasing the Army’s commitment to recognising and honoring its veterans, fallen heroes, and their families for their unwavering loyalty and selfless service to the nation” reads the statement further.

The event concluded on a note of profound gratitude, with all attendees reassured that the nation and the Army would forever remain indebted to their immense contributions.