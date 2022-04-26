Army organises lecture on malaria prevention measures

Udhampur, Apr 25: The Army organised a lecture on preventive measures of malaria at Govt Middle School, Ukhral in district Ramban on the occasion of “World Malaria Day”.
The lecture was aimed to spread awareness about good hygiene, causes of malaria and its preventive measures. The lecture emphasised on taking preventive measures for other vector borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya which assumes importance with changing weather conditions. The events saw active participation of locals, students and senior citizens. During the event social distancing and other precautionary measures with respect to COVID-19 were duly observed.