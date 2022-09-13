Army organises medical camp in Kupwara

Kupwara: The army in collaboration with Borderless World Foundation (BWF) on Tuesday organised a medical camp in Dardpura village of Panzgam of North Kashmir’s district.
During recent interaction with the locals, need for medical assistance was conveyed by the people of Dardpura village especially for women, children and elderly people.
To address this need, Indian Army in collaboration with Borderless World Foundation (BWF) organised a medical camp in village Dardpura, Panzgam.
The said foundation has played a pivotal role by extending medical assistance in the Valley along with Indian Army. “In this area where people are deprived of special medical facilities, specialists including gynaecologist, paediatrician, orthopaedics specialist , dentist, psychologist and medicine specialist along with three paramedical staff from Borderless World Foundation and medical officer from army ensured medical assistance to the people in this remote region at their door steps, a handout read.
The camp was attended by a total of 511 people including 127 men, 248 women and 136 children. Every individual availed a medical check up along with specific medical advice in the various OPDs. Post check up, medicine was distributed as endorsed on the medical slips by the specialists.