Army organises medical camp in Kupwara

Kupwara: The army in collaboration with Borderless World Foundation (BWF) on Tuesday organised a medical camp in Dardpura village of Panzgam of North Kashmir’s district.

During recent interaction with the locals, need for medical assistance was conveyed by the people of Dardpura village especially for women, children and elderly people.

To address this need, Indian Army in collaboration with Borderless World Foundation (BWF) organised a medical camp in village Dardpura, Panzgam.