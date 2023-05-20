Army organises medical camp in Uri

Baramulla, May 20: The Mike Battalion of Pir Panjal Brigade on Saturday conducted a medical camp at the remote village OF Sukhdar near Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district.
As per the handout issued here, the theme resonates with India's health mission for G20 in the year of its presidency.
"Village Sukhdar being a remote village lacks access to basic healthcare facilities due to its geographical location and limited infrastructure," the handout reads. The medical camp allowed the army to provide essential medical services to underserved communities.
"The army and the civilian specialist doctors provided free medical treatment and referral to more than 250 patients and also focused on preventive healthcare measures. They conducted health check-ups, provided vaccinations, and raised awareness about hygiene, sanitation and disease prevention," the handout read.
It stated that by addressing health issues proactively, the aim to reduce the incidence of diseases and improve overall community health would be achieved.
"Special treatment was provided to injured and sick animals by veterinary doctors from the army and it was a huge morale booster as these animals are the only source of income for many villagers," the handout read.
The handout said that humanitarian assistance by the army fructified in building trust and goodwill and fostered positive relationships with the communities.
"The medical camp has acted as a hub for broad-based interaction, harmony and trust between the army and villagers. The Indian army has taken up a wide range of welfare schemes which aim at relentless and steady upliftment of the society in a holistic manner," the handout quoted the local Sarpanch and Lambardar having said.
The handout also read that the civil administration appreciated the efforts of the Indian army towards restoring the health of the village people of the border area.
"The initiative contributed in creating a conducive environment for stability and security in the region," it read.