Army organises picnic for school children in Kupwara

Kupwara, July 24: The Army on Monday organised a picnic for students of My New School at Saran viewpoint, Khumriyal Kupwara.
The picnic was attended by around 197 students along with the teaching staff and Principal of Higher Secondary School Khumriyal as well.
The picnic commenced with introducing the general area of viewpoint to students from class 5th and 6th following which the students participated in different games with full enthusiasm. Students participated in Karaoke and dance competitions with zeal and showcased their talent.
"Students enjoyed the natural view, games, and other activities like boating and were really thankful to the Indian Army for organising picnics and more such outings and picnics in future," the official handout reads.