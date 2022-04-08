Army organises Sarpanch conclave in run up to Rajouri Day

Rajouri, Apr 8: The Army organised a Sarpanch conclave in the run up to Rajouri Day here.
In the run up to the celebration of Rajouri Day event on April 13, Armys' Ace of Spades Division on Friday organised a Sarpanch conclave at Advanced Landing Ground in Rajouri.
District Development Council Chairman Naseem Liaqit, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Sachin Dev Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Shekhar Sharma, Deputy SP Rajouri Vinod Sharma, officers and officials from different government departments like social welfare department, Krishi Vigyaan Kendra, forest department were present in the conclave which was attended by a number of Sarpanches from across the district.
Information about various Government schemes like Rural Development, Forest Division, Department of Horticulture, National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), JK Energy Development Agency (JKEDA), Department of Social Welfare, Department of Handicrafts and NGOs like Gramonnati, Mission Samridhi and Sadbhavna Schemes was shared and the participants took part with gusto.
The Army said that the aim was to address the problems faced by Sarpanches down to grass root level as the villages are at the building block of our economic, social & political setup.
Stalls were placed and live demos were given to the participating Sarpanches.
Senior Military Officers including Station Commander Rajouri were also present on this occasion.
Army said that Sarpanch conclave is a run up event to main Rajouri Day celebrations.