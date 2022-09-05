Army organises unarmed combat demonstration

Srinagar: Army organised an Unarmed Combat Demonstration for Children of Kupwara Schools at Zangli Garrison.
According to PRO defence, the demonstration was aimed at developing selfconfidence and learning techniques of self defence amongst the children.
The event was conducted on 05 Sep 22 in which 106 Children including 24 girls participated.
This demo will be followed by a workshop on self defence for three days from 06th to 09th Sep 22 for Selected students at RehmatAlam Public School, Kupwara.