Army organises Yoga session at Kaman Post Uri

Baramulla, June 21: In a significant move, the Indian Army on Wednesday organised its first-ever Yoga session at Kaman Post Uri along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The session saw enthusiastic participation from senior Army officers including the Brigade commander, as well as students from the Army Goodwill School (AGS) Uri.
The Yoga session commenced early in the morning, with Army jawans and students actively taking part in the exercises. The students expressed their happiness and gratitude for the opportunity to participate alongside senior officers and soldiers of the Indian Army.
Khalid Choudhary, a student from AGS Uri, highlighted the significance of conducting the Yoga session at the Aman Situ bridge due to its location.
He expressed his joy at being able to participate with the Indian Army. "We are happy to participate with the Indian Army at Kaman Post along the LoC."
Other students also expressed their delight in joining the Army for Yoga and mentioned that although they were not accustomed to it earlier, they had now been trained for it. They expressed their happiness at being able to perform Yoga at Kaman Post.