Army organises yoga sessions for its personnel

Aimed at spreading awareness about the benefits of Yoga, Army organised yoga sessions for the troops deployed at far flung areas under extreme weather conditions and rugged terrain. Yoga was also conducted in BB Cantt and Dal Lake in Srinagar along with other prominent places like Navyug Tunnel, Kaman Setu and Haiderbaig. Civil administration and local Kashmiris also joined hands with Indian Army to make the event a grand success.