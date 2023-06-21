Army organises yoga sessions for its personnel

Srinagar, June 21: The 9th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with full enthusiasm and gusto by Army in keeping with the spirit of Yoga Day 2023 theme “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam” at various locations in Kashmir with primary objective to promote Yoga as a holistic practice for mental and physical wellbeing.
Aimed at spreading awareness about the benefits of Yoga, Army organised yoga sessions for the troops deployed at far flung areas under extreme weather conditions and rugged terrain. Yoga was also conducted in BB Cantt and Dal Lake in Srinagar along with other prominent places like Navyug Tunnel, Kaman Setu and Haiderbaig. Civil administration and local Kashmiris also joined hands with Indian Army to make the event a grand success.
"The successful conduct of the event across the Kashmir Valley demonstrates resolve of local populace to embrace the peace and tranquility of the region and presented picture of ‘Naya Kashmir’ to the world," Army said.