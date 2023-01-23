Army organises youth mela in Sopore

Sopore, Jan 23: In order to develop young minds, Sopore Rashtriya Rifles in collaboration with Peoples Welfare Association Jammu and kashmir UT organized one day Youth mela in auditorium of government degree college Sopore on Monday.
This youth Mela was attended by officials from Sopore Rashtriya Rifles, principal government degree college Sopore Salma Ahad, SDPO Sopore Rayees Ahmad Mir SHO Sopore, Khalid Fayaz, college lecturers, teachers and students of various schools and colleges of north Kashmir, govt officials and other dignitaries. There were total of 200 youth who attended the event. Everyone present among the audience enjoyed the event to the fullest and cheered up for the participants.
Salma Ahad who was also chief guest during the event addressed the gathering and applauded young minds for their excellent performances especially and urged youth to stay away from drugs and contribute to nation building.
During the event numerous stalls informing about various government schemes were on the display. Awareness stalls for the locals were also organized including agriculture, private sector jobs and anti-drug camps.
Locals and youth thanked the Army for organising such kind of youth Melas in Sopore and they praised all students for their performances. Youth of area were very happy to participate in the event and requested Indian Army for more such initiative pertaining to youth in future as well.
At the end of the event all the performances were encouraged and were awarded with prizes and trophies.