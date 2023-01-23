Army organises youth mela in Sopore

This youth Mela was attended by officials from Sopore Rashtriya Rifles, principal government degree college Sopore Salma Ahad, SDPO Sopore Rayees Ahmad Mir SHO Sopore, Khalid Fayaz, college lecturers, teachers and students of various schools and colleges of north Kashmir, govt officials and other dignitaries. There were total of 200 youth who attended the event. Everyone present among the audience enjoyed the event to the fullest and cheered up for the participants.

Salma Ahad who was also chief guest during the event addressed the gathering and applauded young minds for their excellent performances especially and urged youth to stay away from drugs and contribute to nation building.