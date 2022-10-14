Army pays homage to elite assault dog 'Zoom'

"The canine trooper was subsequently immediately evacuated to Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, where he fought till the very end. He breathed his last at 11.50 a.m. on October 13."



Army Canine Zoom was an invaluable member of the Chinar Warriors.



"Despite his young age of 2 years, Zoom was a veteran of multiple CT Ops, where he had distinguished himself with his energy and courage. In Zoom, Chinar Corps has lost a valiant team member, who will inspire all ranks to undertake their task with humility, dedication and courage," the Army said.