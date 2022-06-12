Army pays tribute to braveheart : PRO Defence

Late Rifleman Lokendra Singh was a deployed at a forward post along line of control in Gulmarg Sector. On June 10 at around 10.15 PM while he was observing enemy from a surveillance post in an inclement weather was struck by lighting . He was grievously injured due to lightning strike and was

immediately provided first aid at the post. He was evacuated to nearest medical facility, where he was declared dead at 11:45 PM. Late Rifleman Lokendra Singh was 30 year old and joined Army in 2011.

He belonged to Village Bhadrauli of Bah Tehsil, Agra District in Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his wife , two children.