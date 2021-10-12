Army pays tribute to five soldiers killed in DKG gunfight

"In a solemn ceremony held at Rajouri, rich tributes were paid to the fallen soldiers who laid down their lives during conduct of counter-terrorist operation in general area Thanamandi on 11 October 2021," a Srinagar based Army spokesman said in a statement.

Wreaths of the soldiers were laid by senior Army and civil officials. The mortal remains of the Junior Commissioned OfficerJaswinder Singh, Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh and Vaisakh H belonging to different parts of the country will be moved to their respective hometowns, the spokesman said.

"Indian Army salutes the sacrifices of its soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the motherland, " added the Army statement.