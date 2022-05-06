Army pays tribute to late officer
Srinagar, May 6: Army today paid tribute to Maj Raghunath Ahlawat, who died last year on 5 May at Uri in district Baramulla.
The officer was paid tributes in a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt. Lt Gen DP Pandey, the GOC 15 Corps and all ranks of Chinar Corps paid homage to the officer.
Late Maj Raghunath Ahlawat, was leading his team for a Counter Infiltration Operation based on a reliable intelligence input. To identify a safe approach for the team he led from the front while carrying out reconnaissance on a route through a steep cliff. Unfortunately, he slipped due to bad weather and slippery conditions and fell 60 meters into a ravine. Critically injured, he succumbed to his injuries enroute while being evacuated to the nearest Army Hospital.
Late Maj Raghunath Ahlawat, was 34 years old and was commissioned into the Army in 2012. He hails from Dwarka, New Delhi and is survived by his wife and his parents.