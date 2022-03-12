Army pays tribute to soldiers killed in chopper crash

Srinagar, Mar 12: Army on Tuesday paid tributes to MajSankalpYadav and Lance HavildarBhonde Chandrasekhar Rupchand, the two soldiers who died in a chopper crash on Friday.
A statement of the Army issued here said that in a solemn ceremony at BadamiBagh Cantonment, GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen UpendraDwivedi and all ranks paid homage to the two soldiers.
The statement said that the two were killed when an Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraub area of Gurez in Bandipora district during a routine mission to evacuate an ailing soldier from a forward post.