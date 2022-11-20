Army pays tribute to soldiers killed in Kupwara snow avalanche

Srinagar, Nov 20: Army on Sunday paid rich tributes to the three soldiers who died in snow avalanche on Nov 18 near the Line of Control in Machhal sector of Kupwara district, officials said.
They said that Lt Gen ADS Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander, and all ranks paid homage to the soldiers - Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao, Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar and Gunner Souvik Hazra - in a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment.
An army spokesperson said that Rao and Kumar had come under a snow-slide, while Souvik Hazra had developed hyperthermia, during a patrol on Nov 18.
"All three bravehearts were air evacuated to 168 MH, Kupwara, however, could not be revived and succumbed to their medical conditions at the Military Hospital," the spokesperson said.
Rao was 41 years old and had joined Army in 2002. He belonged to Village Chunchkkede, Post Dhule, Tehsil, Dhule District in Maharashtra and is survived by his wife.
Kumar, 22, had joined Army in 2018. He belonged to Village Sajwantgarh, Post Rodu, Tehsil Ladnun, District Nagaur in Rajasthan and is survived by his mother.
Hazra was 22 years old and had joined Army in 2019. He belonged to Village Khamarberia, Post Onda, Tehsil Bankura Sadar, District Bankura in West Benga and is survived by his uncle.
"The mortal remains of Rao, Kumar and Hazra will be taken for last rites to their native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being," the spokesperson said.