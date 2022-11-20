Army pays tribute to soldiers killed in Kupwara snow avalanche

An army spokesperson said that Rao and Kumar had come under a snow-slide, while Souvik Hazra had developed hyperthermia, during a patrol on Nov 18.

"All three bravehearts were air evacuated to 168 MH, Kupwara, however, could not be revived and succumbed to their medical conditions at the Military Hospital," the spokesperson said.

Rao was 41 years old and had joined Army in 2002. He belonged to Village Chunchkkede, Post Dhule, Tehsil, Dhule District in Maharashtra and is survived by his wife.