Army pays tributes 

“In a solemn ceremony at Chinar War Memorial, BB Cantt, Maj Gen Vivek Dogra, Chief of Staff, Chinar Corps and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud Nation. Sepoy Pawan Kumar in a sheer act of bravery had over powered a terrorist in a hand to hand combat during a Cordon and Search Operation in Potgampora, Pulwama and was grievously injured. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries, making the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. The deceased soldier is survived by his mother, hajun Dassi. The mortal remains of the brave soldier are being moved for the last rites to his native place at Village Pithyt, Post Kinoo, Tehsil Rampur, District Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and will be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being,” Defence spokesperson said in a statement