Army pays tributes to slain soldier

Giving details in a statement, he said that based on a specific intelligence, a cordon and search operation was launched in the general area Patitohalan in Shopian district. “During the move to the target area, an explosion took place in a civil hired vehicle, being used for the operation, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers. The injured personnel were immediately shifted and given first aid at District Hospital, Shopian and thereafter evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. Naik Praveen who was grievously injured was further transferred to Command Hospital, Udhampur where he succumbed to his injuries,” the spokesman said.