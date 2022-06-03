Army pays tributes to slain soldier

Srinagar, June 3 : Defence PRO, Srinagar on Friday said that a soldier laid down his life in a blast at Sedhau in Shopian.
Giving details in a statement, he said that based on a specific intelligence, a cordon and search operation was launched in the general area Patitohalan in Shopian district. “During the move to the target area, an explosion took place in a civil hired vehicle, being used for the operation, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers. The injured personnel were immediately shifted and given first aid at District Hospital, Shopian and thereafter evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. Naik Praveen who was grievously injured was further transferred to Command Hospital, Udhampur where he succumbed to his injuries,” the spokesman said.
He added that keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian Armed Forces, Naik Praveen made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. “The fallen soldier belongs to Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and six year old son. The nation will remain indebted to his valour and bravery. The mortal remains of the soldier were taken to his native village after wreath laying ceremony at Udhampur today, “ the PRO said.