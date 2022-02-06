Army pays tributes to soldier killed in accident

Srinagar, Feb 6: The Army Sunday paid tributes to Sepoy Sanjay Kumar Bhat, who was killed in an accident on Saturday near Parimpora Fruit Mandi.
A statement of the Army issued here said that in a ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment, GOC Chinar Corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey led all ranks in paying homage to Bhat.
It said that Bhat was killed while carrying out road opening operation on the National Highway near Parimpora Fruit Mandi when he was hit by a truck.
The statement said that the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing.