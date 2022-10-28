Army pays tributes to soldier killed in Baramulla

"Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps, on behalf of all ranks, paid rich tributes today to Rifleman Kulbushan Manta who had made the supreme sacrifice on October 27 in a joint cordon and search operation of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Washran village, Baramulla district," said a defence spokesperson.



The operation, as per the army, was launched on Wednesday during which one terrorist was apprehended alive.



"Late Rifleman Kulbushan Manta had suffered gunshot wound and was evacuated by helicopter to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. The braveheart breathed his last at 12.30 pm on Thursday," the spokesperson said.



