Army porter injured in Kupwara gunfight succumbs

Srinagar May 26: An Army porter injured in a gunfight in Jumagund village of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday succumbed to his injuries, sources said.
As per the sources, the porter namely Ab Lateef Mir son of Ab Majeed Mir, a resident of Kuchiban Jummagund succumbed to injuries at a hospital after receiving firearm injuries in the encounter.
As per police, three terrorists were killed in the encounter during an infiltration bid.
The encounter broke out in the wee hours today after police and Army cordoned the village following inputs about an infiltration bid.