Army provides school bags made from recycled uniforms to underprivileged children

Srinagar, Feb 21: A presentation ceremony was organised by the Army in collaboration with Sewaj Neesim Foundation at Zorawar Hall, Haiderbeg, Headquarters Sector Rashtriya Rifles, wherein underprivileged children from various educational institutions across Kashmir were invited to receive school bags made from recycled uniforms, which had been donated by soldiers.
The event was organised with the aim of reaching out to the underprivileged children and promoting the idea of support, togetherness and nationalism.
The school bags provided by Sewaj Neesim Foundation have been made by a team of dedicated volunteers, who worked tirelessly to recycle the old uniforms of soldiers. Each bag has been specially designed to be durable and trendy with space for books, stationary and other essentials.