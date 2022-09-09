Army reaches out to veterans, war widows in LoC village

Rajouri , Sep 9: In an endeavour to reach out to the veterans, “Veer Naris” and war widows, Kalal Battalion under the aegis of Nowshera Brigade on Friday conducted an outreach event at Kalal under Operation Sadbhavana.

An army handout mentioned that more than one hundred and twenty veterans and twenty “Veer Naris” and war widows from the villages of Seri, Kalal, Mangiot, Deeing and Sehal participated in the event.