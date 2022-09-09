Army reaches out to veterans, war widows in LoC village

Rajouri , Sep 9: In an endeavour to reach out to the veterans, “Veer Naris” and war widows, Kalal Battalion under the aegis of Nowshera Brigade on Friday conducted an outreach event at Kalal under Operation Sadbhavana.
An army handout mentioned that more than one hundred and twenty veterans and twenty “Veer Naris” and war widows from the villages of Seri, Kalal, Mangiot, Deeing and Sehal participated in the event.
Routine medical and dental check-up, along with grievance redressal with regard to their pension was undertaken.
Veterans, who had participated in 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars and a “Veer Nari”, who had lost her husband in 1962 war, were among the participants.