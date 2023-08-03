Army remembers contribution of slain officer in Kupwara

Kupwara, Aug 3: Army remembered Col Jojan Thomas, Ashok Chakra awardee by releasing a comic on his life and gallant act of neutralising three terrorists at close range for which he was awarded the highest peacetime gallantry award posthumously.
The comic was released by wife of Late Col Jojan Thomas, Beena Thomas in presence of their son Philiomen and warriors of Machhal Brigade, at 'Naaz-e-Hind' at ' Zamindar Gali' in Kupwara.
Naaz - E - Hind is a complex made at Z Gali to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Col Jojan Thomas and Nk Neeraj who had laid down their life fighting the terrorists near Z Gali and were honoured with the award of Ashoka Chakra.
Naaz E Hind complex comprises a 100 Ft high national flag, selfie wall, commemoration stone and view point.
The aim of publishing this comic is to present the life of Col Jojan Thomas, AC (P) for future soldiers as a guiding light and motivation while discharging their duties. The comic is also aimed at making stories of heroes accessible to school children to motivate them towards following the footsteps of these heroes as future citizens of this country.
Col Jojan Thomas, AC (P) was commanding officer of 45 Rashtriya Rifles battalion on 22 August 2008 in Machhal sector of Kupwara. On this day while acting on a specific input of a terrorist movement he led from the front and neutralised two terrorists at close quarters. In the process, he sustained severe gunshot wounds. Inspite of this he refused to be evacuated and in a daring act rolled down a cliff to surprise a third terrorist who had taken a concealed position and was engaging soldiers effectively. In a fierce hand-to-hand fight he eliminated the third terrorist. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.