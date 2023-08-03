Army remembers contribution of slain officer in Kupwara

The comic was released by wife of Late Col Jojan Thomas, Beena Thomas in presence of their son Philiomen and warriors of Machhal Brigade, at 'Naaz-e-Hind' at ' Zamindar Gali' in Kupwara.

Naaz - E - Hind is a complex made at Z Gali to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Col Jojan Thomas and Nk Neeraj who had laid down their life fighting the terrorists near Z Gali and were honoured with the award of Ashoka Chakra.