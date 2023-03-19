Army, Rotary International District 3141 Mumbai sponsor treatment of Machil girl

Since July 2022, the Army has been sponsoring her treatment to get her in a healthy condition for the kidney transplant operation. To get the operation done, the Army contacted Rotary International District 3141 in Mumbai to sponsor her transplant operation in Mumbai at a Super Specialty Hospital. The overall cost of the complete procedure was expected to touch Rs 40 lakh approximately which was successfully secured through various NGOs, led by Rotary International Mumbai. The aim was to ensure that Khalida should get the best available treatment without spending even a single rupee by her father who happens to be a poor fellow and could not afford the treatment on his own.