Army says encouraging to see overwhelming response to Swarnim Vijay Mashaal

Srinagar, Jul 16: The Army on Friday said it was encouraging to see an overwhelming response from people in Kashmir to the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' -- the victory flame to celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war -- as the force paid floral tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.

Army officers and war veterans, led by General officer Commanding (GoC), 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey, paid their tributes in front of the victory flame which was kept at the war memorial at the headquarters of the 15 Corps at Badamibagh Cantonment here.

The victory flame was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16 last year. It reached Badami Bagh Cantonment, the headquarters of the Army's 15 Corps, on July 12.