Army signs MoU with Indrani Balan Foundation for goodwill schools in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 25: The Chinar Corps entered into a second Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indrani Balan Foundation on Tuesday for financial sustainability of additional four Army Goodwill Schools (AGSs) at Baraub, Dawar, Balapur and Behibagh in Kupwara, Shopian and Kulgam districts and the Army Goodwill Public School (AGPS), Pahalgam in Kashmir.
A statement of the Army issued here said that the event was presided over by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps along with Punit Balan and Jahanvi Dhariwal of Indrani Balan Foundation.
It said that Indrani Balan Foundation, a welfare foundation, was active in variety of philanthropic work across India. The statement said that the foundation under Punit Balan had vast experience of social work in fields of education, health and sports, which would contribute immensely in improving quality of education as well as self-sustainability of these schools in future. It said that last year, Chinar Corps had signed a similar MoU with Indrani Balan Foundation for financial sustainability of five AGSs of Uri, Wayne, Trehgam and Hajinan in Baramulla and Kupwara districts for five years.
The statement said that in addition, the foundation had built a new infrastructure for Pariwar School Society for specially-abled children of Baramulla.
It said that this year, the MoU focuses on the four Army Goodwill Schools (AGSs) and Army Goodwill Public School (AGPS) and would entail financial support of Rs 3.28 crore per year for the next five years.
The statement said that Chinar Corps currently runs 28 Army Goodwill Schools in Kashmir, which educates more than 10,000 students each year.
It said that over one lakh students had passed out from these institutions.
The statement said that on this occasion, GOC Chinar Corps expressed that this shared vision of future is the guiding force to rebuild a progressive Kashmir.
It said that the GOC complimented Punit Balan, President, Indrani Balan Foundation and Chief Managing Director, Punit Balan Group for his vision, foresight and initiative to invest in nation building as a social responsibility. The statement said that he wished the foundation a great success in their endeavours and assured extending all support from Chinar Corps to make the MoU a resounding success and an example for others to emulate.