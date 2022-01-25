Army signs MoU with Indrani Balan Foundation for goodwill schools in Kashmir

A statement of the Army issued here said that the event was presided over by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps along with Punit Balan and Jahanvi Dhariwal of Indrani Balan Foundation.

It said that Indrani Balan Foundation, a welfare foundation, was active in variety of philanthropic work across India. The statement said that the foundation under Punit Balan had vast experience of social work in fields of education, health and sports, which would contribute immensely in improving quality of education as well as self-sustainability of these schools in future. It said that last year, Chinar Corps had signed a similar MoU with Indrani Balan Foundation for financial sustainability of five AGSs of Uri, Wayne, Trehgam and Hajinan in Baramulla and Kupwara districts for five years.