Army signs MoU with Ladakh University to train its personnel

Srinagar, Jan 3: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between University of Ladakh (UoL) and Fire and Fury Corps in the presence of Lt Gen AnindyaSengupta, GOC 14 Corps and Dr SK Mehta, Vice Chancellor, UoL
. Various other senior Army officers and civil dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
“The constant pace of technology change has created a need for widening the professional base of the human resource of Indian Army. Towards this, University of Ladakh is offering a number of courses for professional development of Indian Army personnel posted in the region. These include courses on national security, area
studies, international politics, disaster management, Chinese language and remote sensing,” a statement read.
“The signing of Memorandum of Understanding will ensure enrichment of professional education of Indian Army personnel in various disciplines and will result in their overall development,” the Army added.