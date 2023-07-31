Army soldier allegedly dies by suicide in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 31: An army soldier died by suicide allegedly shooting himself with his service rifle in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, officials said.
News agency Kashmir Scroll reported that the soldier (name withheld) who was posted at Baramulla's Rashtriya Rifles camp near Guru Nanak High School, commited suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside the unit. They said the reason behind the suicide was not known immediately as a police party has rushed to the spot to ascertain the details.