Army soldier injured in Baramulla encounter succumbs

Srinagar, Oct 27: An army soldier who was injured in an encounter in Baramulla district yesterday, succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Thursday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the army man of 52 Rashtriya Rifles had suffered bullet injuries during an encounter in Wanseeran Taripora yesterday.
He said that the injured soldier was evacuated to a hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed.
Meanwhile, northern army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi & all ranks of northern command paid their tributes.
“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, ArmyCdrNC & all ranks of NorthernComd convey heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Rifleman Kulbushan Manta who succumbed to his injuries while fighting terrorists at Baramulla on 27 October 22. May his soul rest in peace,” Norther Army Command tweeted.