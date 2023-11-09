Army soldier killed in accidental fire

Baramulla, Nov 9: An Army soldier was killed due to accidental fire in the Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

An Army officer said that the incident occurred when the Army convoy was on its way from Srinagar to Uri and the service rifle of the soldier (name withheld) went off, accidentally resulting in his injury and on-the-spot death of the soldier.

“The body of the deceased is at Field Hospital Uri,” he said.

The officer said that the investigations into the case have been started and they are collecting facts about the incident.

“We are collecting details about the incident and ascertaining how the Army soldier lost his life. Everything will be made public once investigations get completed,” he said.

The Army officer said that the local Police have taken cognisance of the incident. This is the third incident reported from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

On June 26, 2023, an Army officer shot himself with his service weapon inside the Baramulla camp and died on the spot.

On July 31, 2023, an Army soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon while he was on duty in Baramulla town.

The investigation into the case has started under Section 174 of CrPC.