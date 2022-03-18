Army soldier posted in Budgam dies of ‘heart attack’

Srinagar, Mar 18: An Army soldier posted in central Kashmir’s Budgam district died of suspected heart attack at a hospital in Srinagar on Friday, reports said.
Quoting sources, news agency KDC reported that Naib Subedar Tezpal Singh of 53 RR posted at Budgam complained of chest pain following which he was immediately shifted to 92 Base hospital in Srinagar, where doctors declared him dead.
Sources said that necessary medico-legal formalities were being conducted. “The body [of the soldier] will be shifted to his native village for last rites,” said the report.