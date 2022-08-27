Army, Spark Minda Foundation organise camp for people with disabilities

Srinagar: Spark Minda Foundation (SMF) in collaboration with the Indian Army in Kashmir organised a six-day mega camp at Zangli Garrison, Kupwara from August 22 to 27 aimed at the empowerment of People with Disabilities (PwDs).
A statement of the Army issued here said that the camp benefitted more than 350 people from Kashmir who were affected by locomotive, speech, and hearing disabilities.
The statement said that the objective of the camp was to reach the community of Kashmir by providing accessibility and empowering them to lead their lives with dignity.
It said that the Indian Army using its vast network and goodwill spread information about the camp and brought the people with disabilities from various parts of Kashmir to the camp set up at Zangli Garrison, Kupwara.
The statement said that the people with locomotive disabilities were provided with prosthetic legs, orthotics, crutches, walkers, and wheelchairs while the people with speech and hearing impairments were provided with hearing aids.
It said that the Spark Minda Group stands as a global pioneer in the development and production of Smart Auto Technology Solutions in the Automobile Mobility Space.
The Army statement said that the group has a legacy of community development for several decades.
It said that the Spark Minda Group undertook various community development programmes through its CSR wing Spark Minda Foundation (SMF), which was formed in 2014.
The statement said that the main aim of SMF was to work for community development by catering to education, women empowerment, facilitation of healthcare, upliftment of people with disabilities, and sustaining the environment.
It said that today on the concluding day of the camp, a felicitation ceremony was organised wherein the volunteers of Jaipur Foot, Confederation of Indian Industries J&K, and the local NGO Save Youth, Save Future were felicitated.
The statement said that during the felicitation ceremony, GOC 28 Infantry Division, Major General Abhijit Pendharkar, said, “There is no better service than to serve humanity.”
Chairperson, Spark Minda Foundation, Sarika Minda said that it was a beautiful programme designed strategically which would impact several lives of the people in Kashmir.
The statement said that the camp since its first day became instantly popular with the people from the nearby districts.
It said that the PwDs arriving at the camp were provided with suitable assistive aids in partnership with Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) popularly known as Jaipur Foot, as per the requirement of each person, free of cost.
The Army statement said that the camp had been appreciated by the locals who expressed their gratitude for organising the camp for the underprivileged on such a large scale. “This joint venture will endeavour to achieve the aim of ‘Empowerment of People with Disabilities,’” the statement said.