Army, Spark Minda Foundation organise camp for people with disabilities

Srinagar: Spark Minda Foundation (SMF) in collaboration with the Indian Army in Kashmir organised a six-day mega camp at Zangli Garrison, Kupwara from August 22 to 27 aimed at the empowerment of People with Disabilities (PwDs).

A statement of the Army issued here said that the camp benefitted more than 350 people from Kashmir who were affected by locomotive, speech, and hearing disabilities.

The statement said that the objective of the camp was to reach the community of Kashmir by providing accessibility and empowering them to lead their lives with dignity.

It said that the Indian Army using its vast network and goodwill spread information about the camp and brought the people with disabilities from various parts of Kashmir to the camp set up at Zangli Garrison, Kupwara.