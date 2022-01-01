Army stands tall defending people against all odds: Lt Gen Joshi

Jammu, Jan 1: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi in his message on the New Year said that the Army stands tall defending the people of the country against all odds.

He urged the troops to keep the flag of the nation flying high with utmost devotion and decision.

“Indian Army stands tall defending against all odds and is proud to fight for not what is in front of them, but for what is behind them,” Lt Gen Joshi said in a message to the countrymen on the occasion of New Year.