Army thanks dog 'Axel' for service

"#ChinarCorps salutes the valour & sacrifice of Army Dog No 74B7 AXEL (Aslt Canine) who laid down his life in the line of duty in Op Wanigambala, #Baramulla on 30 Jul 22," the army said in a tweet.



A wreath laying ceremony was held on Sunday for the fallen canine who was part of the 26 Army Dog Unit and carried the number '74B7' during its service.