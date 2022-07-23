Army to celebrate Vijay Diwas at Kargil War Memorial

Srinagar, July 23: The Army on Saturday said that it was gearing up for the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations to be conducted at the Kargil War Memorial, Drass to honour the sons of its soil and the fallen heroes.
A statement of the Army issued here said that several serving and retired Army personnel, Kargil war veterans, and Next of Kins (NoKs) of the fallen heroes were expected to take part in the commemoration. “As the preparations are already underway in the sleepy town of Drass, the Army is planning celebrations from 24 to 26 July at the Kargil War Memorial,” the statement said.
Major General Nagendra Singh, General Officer Commanding of ‘Forever in Operations’ Division said, “The Indian Army is proud to honour its brave fallen heroes who laid their lives for the motherland and left a legacy for the future generations to emulate.”