Army to newly-recruited militants: Return to mainstream, welcome awaits you

Addressing a function at the Manasbal Lake Park in north Kashmir Ganderbal district, Lt. General Joshi said, "We are ready to facilitate surrenders even in the midst of intense anti-militancy operations.



"Army is for saving lives, not to take lives".



Reaching out to newly-recruited militants, he said that the young militants who are ready to accept mistakes and join mainstream will be welcomed with open arms.



He said the Army is observing the 23rd anniversary of the homecoming of 23 boys who were forced to pick up arms, but were rescued by the Army in the Gurez sector and handed over to their families later.



"Today, I am glad that these 23 men are living a happy life back home with their families", the top Army officer said.